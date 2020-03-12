John Cena’s Appearance Announced For This Week’s SmackDown

WWE has announced that the Cenation Leader and former World Champion John Cena will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Cena made his return to WWE programming during the February 28 episode of SmackDown after a long hiatus, where he announced that he won’t be a part of WrestleMania this year.

The 16 time World Champion had made the decision to stay off the show this year to leave the spot for the younger talents but things changed quickly.

He was confronted by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt as John was heading back and the former Universal Champion challenged John Cena for a match at the Show Of Shows by pointing towards the WrestleMania sign.

The former WWE Champion accepted this challenge made by the former Wyatt Family leader and WWE has since confirmed that these two will meet in a one on one match at this year’s edition of WrestleMania.

There is no word yet on what John Cena will be doing at the show but the latest episode of SmackDown saw Bray sending a message to his opponent in a Firefly Fun House segment.

So it’s likely that John will respond to the former Champion and it will be interesting to know if we see a confrontation between the two stars at the episode.