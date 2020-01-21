John Cena’s “Dolittle” Box Office Results, New WWE Trademarks

John Cena’s “Dolittle” Movie Box Office Results

John Cena’s latest film, “Dolittle,” was released this past weekend and the results of earnings from the box office for the opening slate have surfaced online.

The film was estimated of pulling in $$57 million worldwide with a budget of about $175 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the film did $30,000,000 domestically and $27,300,000 internationally.

Rotten Tomatoes has the film on its Tomatometer of 18 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent. It should be noted that the movie did go up against the opening of Bad Boys For Life that did $106 million worldwide.

Cena plays an upbeat polar bear in the film, which also stars Robert Downey Jr, Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Emma, Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Oscar winner Jim Broadbent.

You can watch the official trailer here:

New WWE Trademarks

WWE has once again filed new trademarks. The company did so on Tuesday, January 14 for the following names: Trish Stratus, Epico, Ever-Rise, Chase Parker, Matt Martel.

For those who may not know, WWE is rebranding the former 3.0 team of Martel and Parker, as Ever-Rise. They previously used the ring names Shane Matthews and Scott Parker.