John Cena’s Opponent At WrestleMania 36 Revealed

John Cena is slated to be in action at this year’s WWE WrestleMania 36 event as his opponent has been revealed.

Dave Meltzer was able to confirm that not only will Cena wrestle at this show but he’ll be wrestling Elias. The belief is that the feud will likely kickoff when he makes his return to WWE television. That will be on the February 28 episode of SmackDown as WWE will do an angle for the upcoming match.

Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that he was given a name for an opponent. At first, he held on giving it out but stated that it was “so underwhelming, it’s ridiculous.” When Bryan Alvarez guessed Baron Corbin or Elias, Meltzer said it’s not Corbin.

This was when the reveal was made. WWE thinks that Elias will “get the rub from losing to Cena.”

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming months.

