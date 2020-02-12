John Cena Returning To WWE Smackdown Ahead of WrestleMania

John Cena has been announced for an upcoming Smackdown.

WWE has announced that John Cena will make an appearance on Smackdown as the company heads to WrestleMania 36. Cena will return to Smackdown on Friday, February 28th, 2020.

The show is scheduled to take place inside Boston’s TD Garden. Cena was born and spent his early life in nearby West Newbury, Massachusetts.

News of Cena’s return to Smackdown was first reported on Fox’s WWE Backstage.

John Cena Returning To Smackdown

Cena has several movies slated for a 2020 release. He plays Jakob Toretto in F9: The Fast Saga and voices the role of Yoshi in Dolittle. Cena is also scheduled to join the cast of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie slated for a 2021 release.

“It was on SmackDown where The Cenation Leader made his dynamic debut nearly 18 years ago, when he channeled “Ruthless Aggression” to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his debut match,” a WWE press release for Cena’s appearance reads. “Since that fateful night, Cena went on to become WWE’s standard-bearer, earning 16 World Championships and inspiring countless WWE fans to “Never Give Up.”