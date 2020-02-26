John Morrison Discusses The Importance Of His Super ShowDown Match

WWE Superstar John Morrison has addressed his upcoming match at Super ShowDown, calling it his most important match since his WWE return.

Returning WWE Superstar John Morrison has opened up about his upcoming matchup at WWE Super ShowDown. According to Morrison, the tag match against the New Day is the “most important” matchup he’s had since returning to WWE.

Speaking with Arab News, Morrison addressed the match, admitting he is “ridiculously excited” to be travelling to Saudi Arabia. He is fully aware of how important it is to be wrestling for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions with his former partner, The Miz.

“Kofi and Big E (The New Day) are no joke,” John Morrison said. “They are individually talented and together they are very dangerous. For The Miz and I to beat them requires 100 percent focus and for us to be on top of our game. That’s what I’m planning on doing.”

John Morrison On Super ShowDown Being Like WrestleMania

John Morrison liked Super ShowDown to WWE’s premiere event, WrestleMania. He noted how it gives families a chance to feel the electricity and excitement of WWE. He added how Super ShowDown has the power to “capture the imagination of the people” in the same way ‘Mania does.

Having initially left the promotion in 2011, rumors began circulating that John Morrison had re-signed with WWE last year. He would eventually make his return to the company, once again aligning himself with The Miz.

WWE Super ShowDown takes place on February 27th from Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.