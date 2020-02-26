John Morrison On Being Back In WWE, What He Hopes To Accomplish

Ahead of his WWE Super ShowDown matchup, John Morrison spoke about travelling to Saudi Arabia with The National. During the interview, Morrison also opened up about being back in WWE, confessing that it still “surreal” to him.

Looking to his “important” matchup in Saudi Arabia, Morrison shared his excitement over being back in the Middle East. “I’m excited. I’ve been to the Middle East before, but I am big on ‘first time ever’ experiences and I’ve seen Crown Jewel and it just looked wild. I’m excited for this and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd.”

Morrison left WWE back in 2011. The once again-SmackDown Superstar confessed he never meant to leave the promotion for as long as he did. Despite getting the chance to travel the world and wrestle for several promotions, “you can’t compare wrestling for WWE to wrestling for any other place.”

He also highlighted how WWE is the biggest platform in the world, and that every detail is done to perfection.

John Morrison’s Future Goals

Given his accomplishments outside of WWE, he was then asked what he hopes to accomplish now that he has returned. Morrison has a grounded goal in mind: striving to be the best version of himself he can be.

“If you asked me that question 10 years ago the answer would be to main-event WrestleMania and that is still the answer, but because there are a lot of things about wrestling you can’t control it is really now about being the best version of myself,” he stated. “Keeping up physically and unlocking new movement patterns is something I’m always interested in, different combinations of movements. Outside of the ring it is about realizing the people closest to me are the most important.”

John Morrison and The Miz face off against The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The event takes place on February 27th from Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.