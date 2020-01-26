John Morrison On What Led To His WWE Return

The reports of John Morrison signing with WWE came out in September last year and WWE finally confirmed the return of the former Champion in December.

Morrison then made his first WWE appearance in 8 years when he showed up during a backstage segment on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown and the latest WWE Chronicle episode documents the events of his return.

In the episode of the WWE documentary series, John Morrison talked about his comeback and revealed that a ‘butt dial’ from Vince McMahon actually led to his return.

Per Morrison, he first thought of returning to the company towards the end of his run as the Impact World Champion and he then decided to make a move. He texted Vince McMahon and got a callback but it turned out to be a ‘butt dial’

“Towards the end of my run as Impact Champion I felt like it was time for me to make a move to a bigger organization, and the biggest wrestling organization is here [in WWE],” Morrison said. “I texted Vince, he texted me back,”

And then, actually he called me right away after that, and I picked up the phone. I was like, ‘Oh my God, Vince is calling me.’ He goes, ‘Hey John. Sorry, that was a butt-dial. Let’s talk next week.'”

John Morrison then recalled how he had a long talk with Mr. McMahon after this call, which led to a series of good talks with The Game, Triple H and his re-signing.

The former IC Champion also said that in his head, he felt that the door for his WWE return was always open because he treated people really good but he had gotten a little bit nervous due to all the time that had gone by.

John Morrison has reunited with his former tag team partner the Miz since his return and WWE recently announced that both these stars are going to be competing in the Royal Rumble match this Sunday.