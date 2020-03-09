John Morrison & The Miz Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles At Elimination Chamber

John Morrison and The Miz will stay on top of the SmackDown Tag Team division despite a difficult match against a ton of challenges.

They made their latest defense at Sunday’s (March 8, 2020) WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network.

They did so when they battled The New Day, The Usos, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party inside of the Elimination Chamber structure.

This comes after Morrison and The Miz beat The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) to win the titles at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium earlier this month.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who will challenge Morrison and Miz for the straps at this show.

