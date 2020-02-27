John Morrison & The Miz Win SmackDown Tag Team Titles At WWE Super ShowDown

The New Day won’t be staying on top of the SmackDown Tag Team Division as John Morrison and The Miz dethroned them.

At Thursday’s WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium on the WWE Network, Morrison and The Miz beat The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) to win the titles.

Starting last month, Miz and Morrison began feuding with The New Day (Big E and Kingston). Morrison would defeat Kingston and Big E on the January 17th and January 24th episodes of SmackDown.

Eventually, on the January 31 episode of SmackDown, Morrison and Miz defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), and The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) in a fatal four-way tag team match. With this win, they earned a championship match at Super ShowDown.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event next month.

What are your thoughts on John Morrison and The Miz winning the Smackdown Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

Super Showdown Rematch Advertised For Elimination Chamber