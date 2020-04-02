John Morrison: WrestleMania 36 Still Has “Buzz Backstage”

John Morrison has shared how there is still a "buzz backstage" heading into WrestleMania 36.

John Morrison has shared how this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 still has a backstage “buzz.” WrestleMania 36 will air this weekend, with the entire card taking place in front of zero fans due to coronavirus concerns.

Speaking with Muscle & Fitness, Morrison explained how, although the atmosphere of the pre-recorded show will be different, people are still excited to deliver the “Show of Shows.”

“I mean, yeah, the atmosphere is a little bit different than an arena full of 100,000 people, but it’s still WrestleMania. It still has this vibe, it still feels like the most important show of the year. It still had that buzz backstage.”

John Morrison On Staying Fit

With gyms closed, John Morrison then shared how people can continue to stay in shape while self-isolating. He noted how now is the time for people to get into cardio if they have the equipment at home. Even if you don’t, he recommended you use a jump rope or do DDP Yoga.

“There’s a million different kinds of home workout type things you can do. My daily routine is some sort of resistance training… I mean obviously no one’s got like a full array of Hammer Strength equipment in their house. But there’s a lot of stuff you can do with pushups and using your body and leverage to change the resistance on your muscle groups.”

Morrison continued, “Different kinds of pushups and sit ups. If you have anything to hang off, body weight, mid rows, pull-ups. Squat variations, lunges… Broken up in the small chunks throughout the day is what I’ve been recommending to people.”

John Morrison was set to team with The Miz to defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36. However, with The Miz being pulled from the matchup, this will reportedly no longer take place.

WrestleMania 36 airs on the WWE Network this weekend on April 4 and April 5.