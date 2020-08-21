Johnny Gargano Comments On Recent Injury Scare On NXT

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano has commented on the injury scare he experienced during this week’s episode. Gargano competed against former NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland. Their bout would secure the winner a spot at NXT TakeOver: XXX’s North American Championship Ladder Match.

However, during the match, Gargano would be spiked on his head and neck following a botched power slam from Holland. Taking to Twitter, Gargano stressed how “‘All Heart’ isn’t just a catchphrase. You only lose when you quit and I got a Ladder match to win in 3 days.”

After the scary moment, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were among those to rush to check on Gargano. When it was confirmed that Gargano could continue, the matchup was re-started. WWE edited the match to remove any sort of break after the near-miss took place. It was determined that, because Gargano was thankfully okay after being spiked, it was acceptable to air the botched power slam on television.

Johnny Gargano competes against Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, and Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: XXX. The winner will claim Keith Lee’s vacated NXT North American Championship.

NXT TakeOver: XXX takes place this Saturday from Full Sail University at Winter Park, FL, and will air on the WWE Network.