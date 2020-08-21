Friday, August 21, 2020

Johnny Gargano Comments On Recent Injury Scare On NXT

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano has commented on his recent injury scare on NXT following a botched power slam.

By Steve Russell
Johnny Gargano
Johnny Gargano. Image Credit: WWE.com

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano has commented on the injury scare he experienced during this week’s episode. Gargano competed against former NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland. Their bout would secure the winner a spot at NXT TakeOver: XXX’s North American Championship Ladder Match.

However, during the match, Gargano would be spiked on his head and neck following a botched power slam from Holland. Taking to Twitter, Gargano stressed how “‘All Heart’ isn’t just a catchphrase. You only lose when you quit and I got a Ladder match to win in 3 days.”

- Advertisement -

After the scary moment, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were among those to rush to check on Gargano. When it was confirmed that Gargano could continue, the matchup was re-started. WWE edited the match to remove any sort of break after the near-miss took place. It was determined that, because Gargano was thankfully okay after being spiked, it was acceptable to air the botched power slam on television.

Johnny Gargano competes against Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, and Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: XXX. The winner will claim Keith Lee’s vacated NXT North American Championship.

NXT TakeOver: XXX takes place this Saturday from Full Sail University at Winter Park, FL, and will air on the WWE Network.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Naomi Reveals The Tiny Amount She Was Paid as an Orlando Magic Dancer

WWE Superstar Naomi recently appeared on WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The tenured Superstar discussed a number of topics from her...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson On If There Was Ever Heat Amongst The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about if there was ever heat within the 4 Horsemen. According...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On When Renee Young Is Leaving WWE

News broke recently that Renee Young is leaving WWE. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Young is finishing up with...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Documentaries Removed From the WWE Network

The WWE Network has quietly removed several documentaries from its streaming library featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.
Read more
Wrestling News

Renee Young Leaving WWE, Triple H Comments

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young has given notice that she is leaving the company. Young, real name Renee Good,...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Some WWE Superstars Were “Very Against” Becky Lynch Calling Herself ‘The Man’

Becky Lynch proudly assumed the moniker of 'The Man' during her ascension within WWE. Although the nickname garnered popularity amongst the WWE...
Read more
Wrestling News

Shane McMahon Reportedly In Line To Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Executive Director

Shane McMahon recently returned to screens as the host and promoter of RAW's latest segment, RAW Underground. Prior to this new on-screen...
Read more
AEW

Sammy Guevara Reveals What He Pitched For Stadium Stampede

All Elite Wrestling's Sammy Guevara has shared the pitch he made for Double or Nothing's Stadium Stampede matchup. The bout saw Guevara's...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Usos Discuss Delivering Non-Scripted Promos, Rap Battles

SmackDown Superstars The Usos have opened up about being able to deliver unscripted promos during a recent appearance on D-Von Dudley's podcast,...
Read more
NXT

Johnny Gargano Comments On Recent Injury Scare On NXT

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano has commented on the injury scare he experienced during this week's episode. Gargano competed against former NXT UK...
Read more
Other News

Update On Buff Bagwell Following Serious Collision

Former WCW star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was recently involved in an unfortunate car accident. He would be hospitalized with reported serious injuries...
Read more
NXT

NXT Draws 853k Viewers, 0.24 Demo Unopposed

This week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network averaged 853,000 viewers. The show did a 0.24 in the Adults 18-49...
Read more
NXT

NXT Will Be Preempted Sep. 2, AEW Dynamite To Run Unopposed

The NXT show originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 2nd will now air on Thursday, September 3rd on the USA Network. The show...
Read more
NXT

NXT Head Writer Departs WWE, Triple H Comments

Former NXT head writer Joe Belcastro has left WWE. Triple H addressed Belcastro's departure recently on a media call to promote TakeOver...
Read more
AEW

AEW Announces Fans Can Attend Live Events At Limited Capacity Starting Aug. 27

AEW has announced the return of live events with fans in attendance. Starting with the August 27th edition of...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds For Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

This Sunday at SummerSlam, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton in what's sure to be his most difficult title defense to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson On What Went Wrong For Enzo & Big Cass In WWE

Arn Anderson worked backstage as a producer in WWE during the main roster runs of Enzo and Big Cass. On a recent...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC