Johnny Gargano Responds To Fan Suggesting He’s ‘Scared’ Of Moving To WWE’s Main Roster

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano has responded to a fan accusing him of being “scared” of moving to either RAW or SmackDown.

It was suggested that Gargano had achieved everything he could hope to achieve in NXT. According to the statement, Gargano wouldn’t have a successful career if he didn’t move to WWE’s red or blue brand.

Gargano replied to the accusation, wanting to directly address the idea that he is scared of WWE’s main roster. He argued how he’s in a position to work side by side with his wife, Candice LeRae. He added how he also gets to share the locker room with Superstars he has traveled the world with for years.

Gargano proceeded to explain how he has a “great relationship” with everyone in the office. Additionally, he gets to “WRESTLE” and help grow a product he truly believes in. According to Gargano, that is his definition of what success is.

Let's talk about this "scared" narrative. I get to work side by side with my Wife and guys I've traveled the world with for years. I have a great relationship with everyone in the office, get to WRESTLE and help a product I truly believe in. That's my definition of "success". — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 11, 2020

Johnny Gargano recently competed in a few unsuccessful attempts to reclaim the NXT North American Championship. He lost to Keith Lee at NXT: In Your House back on June 7. Gargano also lost a Triple Threat opportunity for the title on the June 17 episode of NXT. He went on to reclaim some momentum by defeating Isaiah Scott at NXT’s The Great American Bash Night Two.