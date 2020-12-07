Johnny Gargano Wins North American Title At WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Leon Ruff made his first title defense on a WWE NXT TakeOver special against Johnny Gargano and Damien Priest.

It happened on Sunday at the WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event when a Triple Threat Match was booked with the North American Championship on the line.

The match featured Priest being featured in the big man role and dominating his opponents. Ruff did some wild spots such as being tossed through the barricade by Priest. Three people dressed up as ghost face appeared and attacked Priest, but Priest took them out.

More came down to the ring and he took them out with a dive. The finish saw a person dressed up hit Priest with a pipe and Gargano connecting with a superkick then a springboard DDT to Ruff. Austin Theory was revealed as the final ghost face.

This contest came about after Ruff shockingly won the title from Gargano on NXT TV three weeks after getting help from Priest distracting Gargano. The following week, Ruff and Gargano faced off in a rematch, but ended via disqualification when Priest punched Ruff so Gargano wouldn’t be able to win the title back.

Finally, the three-way contest was made official on last week’s NXT episode during a KO Show segment with Ruff that was interrupted by Priest and Gargano.

