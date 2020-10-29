Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Johnny Gargano Wins WWE NXT North American Title

By Andrew Ravens

Johnny Gargano is now a two-time WWE NXT North American Champion. 

WWE booked Gargano vs. Damian Priest in the opening contest of Wednesday’s special NXT Halloween Havoc episode on the USA Network. Because the gimmick was determined by a spinning wheel, they worked a  Devil’s Playground Match, which was basically a Falls Count Anywhere contest. 

They wrestled all over the Capitol Wrestling Center. The finish was interesting as a mystery person dressed up as Scream hit Priest with a pipe before handing Gargano a tombstone to hit Priest with it that sent him flying off a stage and into a mini house. This allowed Gargano to win the title. 

Priest won the title by winning the then-vacant title in a five-way ladder match at TakeOver XXX last month. In fact, Gargano also took part in the contest and it came down to him and Priest.

Earlier this month at NXT TakeOver 31, Priest successfully retained the NXT North American Title over Gargano. 

It will be interesting to see who is revealed as the mystery person and when Priest will get a rematch for the title. 

