Jon Jones Says Working With WWE Is “Inevitable”

According to Jon Jones, it is inevitable he ends up working with WWE at some point.

Jon Jones defeated Dominik Reyes to retain his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship this weekend. Jones surpassed Georges St. Pierre’s record of 13 victories in championship fights with his 14th title fight win. The fight was close with many saying they felt Reyes won rounds 1 thru 3 but the judges awarded Jones the unanimous decision victory.

Jones revealed to SI.com recently that he feels it is only a matter of time before he transitions to WWE.

“I think it’s inevitable,” said Jones. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.”

Jones would continue to say that he feels he has the size, popularity and athletic ability to make the transition to sports entertainment. He also added that doing so would be a dream come true for him.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” said Jones. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

Jones would follow in the footsteps of MMA fighters turned pro-wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle should he decide to join WWE in the future.

