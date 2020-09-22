Jon Moxley Comments On Roman Reigns’ Alliance With Paul Heyman

Jon Moxley has given his thoughts on WWE pairing Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman together on WWE television.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion did so in an interview with The Sun.

- Advertisement -

“The concept of him and Paul Heyman – that was very cool to me. I think that’s gonna work out really good. All my friends there (WWE) I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great.”

Since his departure from WWE, Moxley has signed deals with AEW (All Elite Wrestling) and NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling). In fact, he had a run as the IWGP United States Champion under the NJPW banner.

Moxley was successful in his in-ring debut with AEW when he beat Joey Janela in a non-sanctioned match at the Fyter Fest event. He was postioned a top star in the promotion ever since he made his first appearance at Double or Nothing last year.

Reigns is slated to defend the WWE Universal Title against Jey Uso at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

On the flip side, Moxley will defend the AEW Title against Lance Archer on the October 14th episode of AEW Dynamite.