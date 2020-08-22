Saturday, August 22, 2020

Jon Moxley Comments On WWE’s Thunderdome

Jon Moxley commented on WWE Thunderdome recently.

By Ian Carey
AEW Champion Jon Moxley
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

WWE debuted its Thunderdome viewing experience last night on Smackdown. Jon Moxley recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and during the discussion he gave his thoughts on the images and video of Thunderdome he has seen.

“All the LED boards and shit in their Thunderdome isn’t going to fix their problems. We know what their problems is,” Moxley said on the show. “I saw a picture of the Thunderdome. It was like a Zoom call with all the faces on the wall and it tripped me out.”

- Advertisement -

Moxley then continued to talk about the Thunderdome reminding him of something from the Ray Bradbury novel, Fahrenheit 451.

“I want WWE to be awesome,” Moxley continued. “Honestly, when WWE sucks at this point I don’t get excited about it like ‘haha, you suck’, it pisses me off. Because they are the #1 brand in the sport. They represent the sport to a lot of people and when their product is embarrassing to watch, it makes all of wrestling look bad.”

Earlier in the conversation, Moxley talked about his opinion of WWE’s current product.

“We know what their problem is, it’s one person, 3 letters, VKM, that’s the problem. Until he’s gone or relinquishes control, it’s not going to change. When I watch their show during the pandemic era, or I guess even before, especially during the pandemic era I’m just like ‘oh thank god I’m not there.'”

Moxley’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/21): The Fiend & Vince McMahon, New Champion

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam this Sunday. Vince McMahon...
Read more
WWE

Hair vs. Hair Match Changed To Loser Must Leave WWE At SummerSlam

WWE has made some changes to one match at SummerSlam, which will be a battle between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Renee Young Update, Interest From AEW & Major Networks

Renee Young is said to be finishing up with WWE this weekend. Her departure from the company has many wrestling fans wondering...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Superstars Reportedly “Shaken Up” Over Break-In At Sonya Deville’s Residence

The recent break-in at Sonya Deville's residence has shaken up some on the WWE roster. According to a report from the Wrestling...
Read more
Wrestling News

Some WWE Superstars Were “Very Against” Becky Lynch Calling Herself ‘The Man’

Becky Lynch proudly assumed the moniker of 'The Man' during her ascension within WWE. Although the nickname garnered popularity amongst the WWE...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Jim Ross On Why Luna Vachon Was Fired From WWE

The late Luna Vachon was released by WWE in 2000 after multiple altercations with people backstage. She had been with the company...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s WCW Run

The Ultimate Warrior signed with WCW in 1998. His run with the company began in May of that year. He competed in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley Comments On WWE’s Thunderdome

WWE debuted its Thunderdome viewing experience last night on Smackdown. Jon Moxley recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and during the discussion...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee on ‘Disrespectful Outsiders’ in WWE, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

Former NFL star and WWE/NXT analyst Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The Superstar Kicker will be taking on...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/21): The Fiend & Vince McMahon, New Champion

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam this Sunday. Vince McMahon...
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
Read more
WWE

Jeff Hardy Wins WWE Intercontinental Title

Jeff Hardy is now a five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.  The former WWE Champion battled AJ Styles for the secondary...
Read more
WWE

Hair vs. Hair Match Changed To Loser Must Leave WWE At SummerSlam

WWE has made some changes to one match at SummerSlam, which will be a battle between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. 
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Explains Why He Took Time Off Before NXT Return

Finn Balor has opened up on his decision to take time off from WWE last summer before deciding to make a return...
Read more
WWE

Randy Orton Reveals Original Plans For Ric Flair Segment On RAW

Randy Orton took part in a conference call on Friday ahead of his match at SummerSlam.  Around 4 minutes...
Read more
WWE

WWE Confirms Return Of Talking Smack & New Hosts

As expected, Talking Smack is returning to WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network.  On Friday afternoon, WWE confirmed that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Comments On Austin Theory’s Absence

Austin Theory hasn't wrestled for WWE since June. He is reportedly under an unannounced suspension and it is not clear when he...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC