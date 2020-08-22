Jon Moxley Comments On WWE’s Thunderdome

WWE debuted its Thunderdome viewing experience last night on Smackdown. Jon Moxley recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and during the discussion he gave his thoughts on the images and video of Thunderdome he has seen.

“All the LED boards and shit in their Thunderdome isn’t going to fix their problems. We know what their problems is,” Moxley said on the show. “I saw a picture of the Thunderdome. It was like a Zoom call with all the faces on the wall and it tripped me out.”

Moxley then continued to talk about the Thunderdome reminding him of something from the Ray Bradbury novel, Fahrenheit 451.

“I want WWE to be awesome,” Moxley continued. “Honestly, when WWE sucks at this point I don’t get excited about it like ‘haha, you suck’, it pisses me off. Because they are the #1 brand in the sport. They represent the sport to a lot of people and when their product is embarrassing to watch, it makes all of wrestling look bad.”

Earlier in the conversation, Moxley talked about his opinion of WWE’s current product.

“We know what their problem is, it’s one person, 3 letters, VKM, that’s the problem. Until he’s gone or relinquishes control, it’s not going to change. When I watch their show during the pandemic era, or I guess even before, especially during the pandemic era I’m just like ‘oh thank god I’m not there.'”

