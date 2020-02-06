Jon Moxley Details AEW’s Creative Approach Vs WWE’s

All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley has shared what he considers to be some of the key differences between WWE and AEW. For him, one of the most prevalent differences between the two promotions lies in the creative process.

AEW’s Story Pacing

Speaking with TV Insider, Moxley stated how AEW is how wrestling is supposed to be. He highlighted how the company is providing the same kind of product that he enjoyed as a kid when he was first becoming a fan.

Moxley noted how AEW doesn’t have “37 pay-per-views a year and 600 network specials every year,” and instead deliver Dynamite once a week and 4/5 pay-per-views a year. He argued how in doing so, it allows them to “keep those high-quality, big matches” for the bigger shows, giving them a big fight feel.

“I think some of that has been missing over the last few years when you have to rush through stories and car crash stuff and give away so much on TV,” Moxley explained. “The gratifying part for me is that it’s so much easier. You don’t have to overcomplicate things.”

Jon Moxley Hates Scripts

Jon Moxley noted how the story is a simple one. To him, it’s one that doesn’t need to be complicated: “You have professionals who know what they are doing, veteran guys. Sometimes you can take risks and try something out. Maybe it works or doesn’t. It’s always great to be willing to do that.”

He continued, “The lack of 30 writers buzzing around with all this weird f—’in energy is the biggest difference. Instead of a 10-minute sports entertainment segment, at AEW I don’t have anyone bugging me with 40-page script to memorize or drilled to me how it’s supposed to be done.” He added how this attitude creates a stress-free environment that allows people to get on with their jobs because AEW trusts them to do so.

Other AEW stars have recently spoken about how the promotion allows them a level of creative freedom. Both Shawn Spears and AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts have shared what they consider the differences between the AEW and WWE.