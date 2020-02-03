Jon Moxley Didn’t Have A “Clear Vision” For His Career Post-WWE

All Elite Wrestling's Jon Moxley has opened up about not having a "clear vision" for himself post-WWE before agreeing to sign to AEW.

All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley has revealed how, before leaving WWE, he had no idea what his next step would be. Speaking with Fightful, Moxley confessed he didn’t have a clear vision for his wrestling career, figuring he might disappear for a while and wrestle on the indies or in Japan.

“I didn’t have a real clear vision of where my career was gonna go when I was leaving,” Moxley admitted. “I kinda thought I would take myself off Broadway, so to speak for a while. I didn’t even have a clear vision for myself.”

He continued, “I figured I’d disappear and go off the grid, and wrestle in Japan or somewhere else. Or put a mask on and do indies. I have no idea. I had no idea. I didn’t have a set plan. I kinda wanted to go wherever the wind took me and the timing of AEW popping up at the exact same time.”

What Influenced Jon Moxley’s Decision?

He recalled how Cody Rhodes had an initial conversation with him regarding signing with AEW. Moxley complimented his upcoming opponent at AEW Revolution, Chris Jericho. He noted how Jericho has “always got his finger on the pulse.”

Because Jericho was willing to take a chance on AEW, Moxley felt it legitimized the promotion. This allayed any concerns he had in signing.

“He’s [Jericho] one of the smarter guys and if he was gonna take a chance that this is for real, and risk his reputation and his time and he believed in it, it seemed like that was a sign that this could be for real.”

Their current feud has been well received. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was effusive with his praise, stressing how Moxley and Jericho bring “main event level storytelling” to AEW.

Jon Moxley faces off against Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. The show takes place on February 29, 2020, from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

H/T to Fightful for the transcriptions.