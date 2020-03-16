Jon Moxley Discusses Being A ‘Different Person’ In AEW

Jon Moxley released a video of escaping a prison-like setting shortly after leaving WWE which was a metaphor of the former World Champion finally breaking out of the mental constraints of the company.

The AEW Champion recently had an interview with The Walkway to Fight Club podcast where he talked about things like retaining his WWE entrance in AEW and more.

Discussing the difference between AEW and WWE, the former WWE Champion said that his AEW character is like a ‘whole different person’ that has been sleeping or been in jail:

“It’s just kind of like a whole other different person that had been like sleeping or in jail or suspended. It was like Jon Moxley was serving an eight-year suspension and then he finally got reinstated,”

The former WWE star continued by saying that it’s hard to explain but when you are being pushed in so many different directions and saying someone else’s words, you feel like you are not yourself anymore.

Explaining the difference between the two companies, Jon Moxley said that in AEW, he just walks out and does whatever the situation calls for, doesn’t matter how tired he is.

Apart from this, Jon Moxley also discussed the crowds at AEW, saying that he thinks TVs don’t do justice to how hot some of their crowds are. Check out his prison video below:

Quotes via WrestlingInc