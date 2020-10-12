Jon Moxley Makes Bloodsport Debut Against Chris Dickenson

Jon Moxley made his debut for Josh Burnett’s Bloodsport yesterday. The event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was part of The Collective series of independent wrestling events to take place this weekend in Indianapolis.

Moxley picked up the submission win over Chris Dickenson in the night’s main event. He transitioned from a rear-naked choke to a bulldog choke to get the win. He uses the same move in the movie Cagefighter: Worlds Collide, which was released on video-on-demand services recently.

Following the match, Moxley cut a promo asking fans to wear masks, social distance, and wash their hands.

Real MOXLEY Hours#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/gKzw26a01W — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020

"Please wear masks, social distancing, wash your hands, don't shake no hands. We need independent wrestling, it's the lifeblood of this sport." – Jon Moxley#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/gE6jclJhEn — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020

MMA reporter, Marc Raimondi noted that Moxley was training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas for the bout. Moxley is also said to have done a full training camp before entering last summer’s G1 Climax tournament with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

AEW champ Jon Moxley has a shoot-style match this weekend against Chris Dickinson at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Think he’s going in cold? Nah. Moxley has been at Xtreme Couture working on catch-wrestling techniques this week with @gil_guardado and @Eric_XCMMA. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 6, 2020

Replays of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III are available on FITE TV. The following matches also take place on the show: