Jon Moxley Makes Bloodsport Debut Against Chris Dickenson

Jon Moxley made his debut for Josh Burnett’s Bloodsport yesterday. The event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was part of The Collective series of independent wrestling events to take place this weekend in Indianapolis.
Moxley picked up the submission win over Chris Dickenson in the night’s main event. He transitioned from a rear-naked choke to a bulldog choke to get the win. He uses the same move in the movie Cagefighter: Worlds Collide, which was released on video-on-demand services recently.
Following the match, Moxley cut a promo asking fans to wear masks, social distance, and wash their hands.
MMA reporter, Marc Raimondi noted that Moxley was training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas for the bout. Moxley is also said to have done a full training camp before entering last summer’s G1 Climax tournament with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Replays of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III are available on FITE TV. The following matches also take place on the show:
- Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski
- Women’s Tournament Semi-Final
Allysin Kay vs. Killer Kelly
- Women’s Tournament Semi-Final
Lindsay Snow vs. Leyla Hirsch
- Alexander James vs. Calvin Tankman
- Erik Hammer vs. Kal Jak
- Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Josh Alexander
- Women’s Tournament Final Match
TBD vs TBD
- Jon Moxley vs Chris Dickenson