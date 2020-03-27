Jon Moxley Makes Cameo Appearance On WWE Backstage (Video)

The current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley formerly known as Dean Ambrose made a surprise cameo on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage.

Since the F1S studio is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, the stars were filming content from their homes, which included the co-hosts Renee Young and Booker T and WWE star Xavier Woods.

The three of them were watching the WrestleMania 25 match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels and Mox made a sudden appearance as Booker was talking.

The AEW World Champion was also in the home due to the outbreak and he decided to scare his wife with a dog and jumped behind her.

Both Xavier and Booker T burst into laughter over this and Young also commented on her husband’s surprise appearance later saying “recording from home, babe.” You can check out a video of the incident below:

Wild card rules during the quarantine.



Moxley cameo on Backstage. pic.twitter.com/TybLOKp1vQ — I'm Chris Kazama, ESPN. (@TheChrisKazama) March 27, 2020

Jon Moxley left WWE earlier last year after his contract expired in May. Since then, he has signed a contract with AEW which allows him to work indie events and he is allowed to wrestle for NJPW as well.

Mox won the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho at the Revolution PPV in February and he also holds the IWGP United States Championship.