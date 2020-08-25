Jon Moxley Reveals How He Was Convinced to Join AEW

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho had announced his association with AEW long before the promotion took off but Jon Moxley was the first real big star to jump ships from WWE to the upstart promotion.

The former Shield member recently had an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio where he talked about things like his time in WWE and more.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, he revealed how his deal with AEW came to be. Mox recalled that Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes came to his house for a meeting and explained their plans in details:

“Tony and Cody came to my house and we talked about wrestling, and what we thought it should be, and what we wanted it to be, and then they’re telling me about TNT and all this stuff, and it’s real and this is actually going to happen.

This isn’t just a bunch of false promises. I’m like, ‘Okay, well if that stuff is true, then alright, I’m in.'” recalled Moxley, “I gave my word on that day, like, ‘I’m in’ and there we go.”

During the interview, he also revealed that despite being the current IWGP US Champion, he does not have an active contract with NJPW at the moment.

Jon Moxley had signed a contract with the company for his initial run up until Wrestle Kingdom 14 but after that, they have been working with only a verbal agreement.