Jon Moxley On Listening To His Body More, Traveling With The Shield

Jon Moxley was the first guest on Renee Young’s new podcast, Oral Sessions. During the interview with his real-life wife, Moxley opened up about learning how to take care of his body throughout his career. He also shared what it was like to travel the road with his former Shield stablemates, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Moxley confessed he used to make the mistake of working all the time. He noted how the work ultimately paid off. However, he stressed that it is important to “work smarter and not harder.”

“I have to work. I can’t sit around and do nothing. A rest day is good for recovery,” Moxley explained. “I’m about to be 35. The career I had before this – as far as deathmatches and a lot of stupid stuff I did to my body – all the time in WWE, years of literally going through multiple tables every single night and driving a zillion miles. I haven’t missed a day of work in years.”

He admitted he can now feel his “physical window.” Although he stressed it’s not necessarily closing, it’s something he is acutely aware of. Moxley shared how he wants to maintain a state of wellbeing as he wants to continue wrestling until he’s 50. He noted how he’ll be making a career decision based on his physical condition in the next year or two.

Jon Moxley On Traveling With The Shield

Turning his attention to his time in WWE as part of The Shield, Moxley opened up about WWE’s grueling travel schedule. Despite the non-stop travel, he admitted he didn’t mind it as much as others, labeling the experience as an “adventure.”

“Those first couple of years, me and The Shield were on the road every week for two years straight – be home for 36 hours. I wouldn’t even go home,” Moxley said. “I would just go to the next town because of going to [my home in] Vegas and turning right back around. I didn’t mind. It was an adventure back then. I was having a great time.”

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW Championship against Kenny Omega. The two clash on the December 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, entitled AEW Winter is Coming.