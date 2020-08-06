Jon Moxley On Match Against Darby Allin, MJF’s Interference

Following the conclusion of last night’s AEW Dynamite, the cameras kept rolling as the AEW World Champion was still in the ring. Moxley picked up a microphone and spoke about his opponent Darby Allin and the interference by Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the match.
“Not for nothing, Darby Allin, you are a persistent little bastard aren’t you?” Moxley said. “You are relentless. Dude, one day, mark my words, I know what I’m talking about, one day Darby you are going to be a world champion. You will win many championships. But it ain’t going to be on my watch, this is my time.”
“One of these days you’re going to take me out and I know that but today ain’t that day. There’s a lot of fake, disingenuous, just any insult you can think of, there’s a lot of crappy people in wrestling. There’s a lot of bad dudes in this company who does bad things. You are a loner like me. You can ride with me anytime you want.”
Moxley then addressed MJF’s interference in the match last night.
“It’s a little scrambled in my brain right now, I’m not sure exactly what happened but I got a pretty good idea. There’s a kid out there with no heart and even if he did, it stops beating real soon. He’s a dead man.”
