Jon Moxley & QT Marshall To Miss Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Exposure

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will not be on tonight’s broadcast AEW Dynamite. QT Marshall will miss tonight’s show as well. Both wrestlers will be missing the show due to having been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Neither Moxley or Marshall have tested positive for the virus themselves but were exposed to the virus through contact with others.

Both wrestlers have been told to stay home and get tested for COVID-19.

In the case of Jon Moxley, he had second-hand exposure to the virus recently. This means he was in contact with someone who was in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. In QT Marshall’s case, he was in contact briefly with someone who tested positive for the virus.

QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes were scheduled to face Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR tonight. FTR will now face SCU in tag-team action instead.

Jon Moxley did not have a scheduled match tonight but is building to his Fyter Fest match with Brian Cage.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the news today on Twitter.

“Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is,” wrote Tony Khan.

Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here https://t.co/eeN8VmF2nP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020