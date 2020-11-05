Thursday, November 5, 2020

Jon Moxley Reacts To Cody’s Claims That The TNT Title Is ‘The Most Important Belt Of The Last Year’

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has responded to Cody's claims that the TNT Championship is "THE most important belt of the last year."

By Steve Russell
AEW Champion Jon Moxley
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has responded to Cody’s recent claims that the TNT Championship is “THE most important belt of the last year.”

Cody Rhodes previously sent out a tweet with an image of the AEW TNT Championship. He accompanied it with a caption that proclaimed it not only the most important belt of the last year but that it was “THE belt in wrestling.”

Jon Moxley was made aware of Cody’s recent proclamation during an interview with TV Insider. The current AEW World Champion was dismissive of Cody’s words, arguing that statements like that are why he doesn’t “do Twitter.”

“That’s why I don’t do Twitter,” Moxley said. “Whatever, dude. I’ll classify that statement by him [Cody] as inaccurate. That’s why I don’t play Twitter games.”

Cody, who recently shared he can once again be referred to as Cody Rhodes, is set to defend his TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear. He faces off against Darby Allin. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley will compete in a personal ‘I Quit’ matchup against his former friend Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, takes place on November 7, 2020, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

ViaTV Insider

AEW

