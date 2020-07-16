Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title At Fight For The Fallen

After a week of the match getting delayed, Jon Moxley and Brian Cage finally met inside of the squared circle.

As seen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, titled Fight for the Fallen, on TNT, Moxley made his latest defense of the AEW World Heavyweight Title against the promotional newcomer.

Moxley successfully retained the title over Cage, who had Taz in his corner at ringside from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Moxley worked over the right arm of Cage for the majority of the match, which was the story of the bout.

The finish came when Moxley had Cage in an armbar and Tax tossed in the towel. Post-match, Cage attacked Moxley until the lights went out and Darby Allin came out and hit Cage with his skateboard. This marked his return after being on the sidelines due to an injury.

This contest was originally supposed to take place on the second week of AEW Fyter Fest, which would’ve been last Wednesday. However, the match got pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.

Moxley’s wife and WWE personality, Renee Young, tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Because he lives with her, Moxley took a test, but his results came back negative.

At the time, Moxley was informed by AEW’s doctor to start isolating himself. Out of precaution, the decision was made to not rush the match in order for it to take place as scheduled, but rather to wait until Moxley was safe to enter the tapings and work the match.