Saturday, November 7, 2020

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title At Full Gear

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Champion Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston proved to not just be all talk, but had some pretty good action. 

Kingston challenged Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The I Quit match went violent very quickly. They were bleeding within minutes. There were various weapons used such as barbed wire, chairs, thumbtacks, and more. Moxley went through thumbtacks and Eddie poured rubbing alcohol on Moxley’s back before punching him with tacks. Moxley put in the bulldog choke with barbed wire for the finish. 

The two stars had previously worked a match before. Moxley retained the AEW World Championship over Kingston back on the September 23rd episode of Dynamite. 

The finish of that match saw Moxley make Kingston pass out. Thus, while Kingston did drop a loss, he never tapped out. Fast forward to the October 14th edition of Dynamite. Moxley had beaten Lance Archer in yet another title defense. 

After the match, Kingston did a promo about Moxley and pointed out that he never tapped out. Kingston then attacked the champion. The following week AEW added the I Quit stipulation to the bout. 

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Heavyweight Title? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.

