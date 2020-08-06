Thursday, August 6, 2020

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over Darby Allin

Moxley is still the champion

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Champion Jon Moxley
On just a week’s notice, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin met inside of the squared circle.

Moxley made his latest defense of the AEW World Heavyweight Title against the rising star in the main event of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Moxley successfully retained the title over Allin from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. During the match, MJF came out and hit Moxley with the title, which busted him open. Despite this, Moxley managed to pull through and hit Allin with a Paradigm Shift and scored the clean pin.

AEW set up this contest last week when Moxley and Allin defeated Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match in the main event.

After the match, Tony Schiavone announced as the show was about to go off the air that AEW President Tony Khan had told him that these two stars would meet in a title bout. They proceeded to have a staredown. 

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. At this show, MJF will challenge Moxley for the 

Jon Moxley: “Pressure Is Having A Two-Page Script Written By A 74-Year-Old Madman That Makes No Sense”

