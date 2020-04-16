Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over Jake Hager

As expected, Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager delivered.

Moxley made his latest title defense as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion against Hager in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Moxley went over in the contest to successfully retain the championship. It was a hard-hitting affair as both wrestlers used weapons and battled around the arena. The finish saw Moxley hit his DDT finisher to Hager on a chair.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross called the match on his own. It served as the headliner of the show.

Moxley’s reign as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion began when he dethroned Chris Jericho in the main event of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center back in February.

Hager signed with the promotion when he made his on the October 2, 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite from Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena on TNT.

Hager beat Dustin Rhodes in a singles match that marked his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event.

Absolutely vicious clothesline from the champ @JonMoxley ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/K23TrwHJFV — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 16, 2020

Here are the latest AEW rankings:

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (8-0)

Jake Hager (4-0) Cody Rhodes (6-1) (+1) Chris Jericho (0-1) (-1) Kenny Omega (3-0) Darby Allin (4-2)

