Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over Lance Archer

Jon Moxley successfully made his latest defense of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

The title match took place on Wednesday’s special episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT as it served as the anniversary show.

It was booked in the main event from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Archer challenged Moxley for the strap but fell short in his attempt.

The match featured various brawling and weapons being used. They even went through doubles tables. The finish of the match saw Moxley roll up Archer for the win. After the match, Eddie Kingston, Pentagon, and Fenix came out to the ring. Kingston cut a promo about how he never actually lost to Moxley then attacked Moxley to close the show.

Archer earned this title opportunity last month at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event. Archer took part in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale, which he won by last eliminating Eddie Kingston.

That's a whole lotta cannonball senton from @LanceHoyt #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iL9aFiokoQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 15, 2020

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This will be the final PPV event of the year for AEW.

Moxley has yet to receive an opponent at this show, but with it quickly approaching, that should be changing soon.