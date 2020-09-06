Saturday, September 5, 2020

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over MJF

Moxley is still the champion

By Andrew Ravens

After weeks of build, MJF finally got his chance to wrestle AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. 

The battle took place in the main event of the AEW All Out pay-per-view event. It was a really good match that saw them have various near fall spots. It had everything from brawling to old school spots and even blood thanks to MJF blading. 

The finish was clever as Warlow tossed in the diamond ring and distracted the referee, but it allowed Moxley to hit the Paradigm Shift for the win. The finisher was banned for the match but used anyway. 

This feud started back on the July 29th episode of Dynamite when MJF, who is the #1 ranked wrestler in the men’s division, started a presidential election-style campaign to become the next AEW World Champion. 

While doing a “State of the Industry” address, the rising prospect stated that Moxley had failed to be a leader and that he would lead All Elite Wrestling for the next 25 years. He ended the speech by challenging Moxley to a match.

Shortly after, AEW confirmed that MJF would not only be next in line, but also challenge Moxley for the top prize in the promotion at All Out. 

What are your thoughts on retaining Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Heavyweight Title? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.

