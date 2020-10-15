Thursday, October 15, 2020

Jon Moxley Reveals If He Ever Compares His Work To Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley reveals if he ever compares his own work to the work of the Big Dog

By Anutosh Bajpai
AEW Champion Jon Moxley
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion throughout the pandemic and he has been the unofficial face of the company through the ordeal.

The former WWE star has found himself in a similar position to his former college and best friend Roman Reigns and during a recent interview, the AEW Champion revealed if he ever compares himself to the Big Dog.

- Advertisement -

Mox had an interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of the anniversary episode of Dynamite and when asked if he ever compares his work to Roman, the former Dean Ambrose claimed that he doesn’t pay much attention to it:

“I don’t pay much attention or compare myself to anybody else, for me, it’s all about visualizing what I want in my head and then actualizing it in the ring. I just want to create my own vision, so I’m not comparing that with anyone else.”

Jon Moxley also talked about being the guy who is carrying the torch during a pandemic and he revealed that he didn’t picture himself in a good-guy, protagonist role when he first joined the promotion.

Apart from this, the former WWE Champion talked about things like his match with Lance Archer, how coronavirus has forced them to change a lot of plans and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.

Trending Articles

WWE

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Married

John Cena has tied the knot again. The legendary WWE Superstar and Shay Shariatzadeh were married this past Tuesday, according to Pwinsider.
Read more
WWE

Update On Plans For Andrade & Mickie James Following WWE Draft

Several talents were left undrafted after the 2020 Draft concluded with this week's episode of Raw and after WWE announced some more...
Read more
WWE

WWE Draft 2020: Final Raw & SmackDown Rosters

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week's episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Read more
Impact

Heath Opens Up About His Issues With His WWE Run

Impact Wrestling star Heath has reflected on his time in WWE, believing his former employer "never really wanted me to get over...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles Thinks WrestleMania Is Too Long, Should Be Capped At 4 Hours

AJ Styles commented on WWE WrestleMania being too long during a recent live stream on his Twitch channel. The...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jon Moxley Reveals If He Ever Compares His Work To Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion throughout the pandemic and he has been the unofficial face of the company through...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Provides Update Days After Jaw Surgery

Finn Balor had recently posted a photo on Twitter confirming a successful surgery for his broken jaw which he suffered during his...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/14): One Year Anniversary, All Titles On The Line

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the one year anniversary show and all titles were defended tonight....
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (10/14): Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumus, Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

The October 14, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over Lance Archer

Jon Moxley successfully made his latest defense of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.  The title match took place on...
Read more
AEW

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Confirmed

AEW has announced the full bracket for the World Title Eliminator tournament.  There will be 8 competitors in the...
Read more
AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley Plans To Wrestle Into His 50’s & Won’t Return To WWE

Jon Moxley says he plans to wrestle for at least another decade and expects to retire in All Elite Wrestling.
Read more
WWE

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Married

John Cena has tied the knot again. The legendary WWE Superstar and Shay Shariatzadeh were married this past Tuesday, according to Pwinsider.
Read more
WWE

Andrade Undergoing Procedure, Will Miss In-Ring Action

Andrade was not drafted during this year’s WWE Draft nor was he signed as a “free agent” to either RAW or SmackDown. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Discusses The Importance Of Possibly Facing The Rock

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN First Take this morning to promote his upcoming title defense against Braun Strowman on...
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Discusses Why He Was Removed As WWE RAW Executive Director

Paul Heyman was interviewed this week for ESPN's Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. One of the first questions that came...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Recalls Looking Up To Bret Hart As A Child

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared ESPN's First Take Wednesday morning. The Tribal Chief spoke about football, his match against Braun Strowman...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC