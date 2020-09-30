Jon Moxley Talks Movie Career, His Love For Wrestling

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley says he doesn’t want to be the next John Cena or the Rock. He has no aspirations to conquer Hollywood but if he was offered a role in a movie franchise he enjoys, he’d jump at the opportunity, provided he wouldn’t have to take time away from wrestling.

“‘I don’t have any aspirations to take over Hollywood or be the next Rock or John Cena,” Moxley said in a recent interview with the Bleacher Report. “That being said, if Marvel called and said ‘Do you want to be in the next Avengers or be Batman,’ I would be like ‘Hell yeah, sign me up.’ It’s fun, it’s a challenge and it’s a different craft. Unless it was some huge once–in–a–lifetime opportunity, if you offer me a role that requires me to take nine months off where I can’t wrestle, I am not going to do it.’”

Moxley continued to talk about how he was trained to always play to the person in the last row. He noted that with the fans in Daily’s Place so far away and spread out, that training has come in handy recently.

“‘I was trained in the Thatcher way,’” said Moxley. “It was old school. You over exaggerate and play to the last fan in the cheap seats. Now, everybody is in the cheap seats, so that training paid off. I am more worried about the people in the cheap seats than I am about the camera because they bought tickets and came with their family. It’s important to me that they have a good show.’”

Moxley Loves Wrestling For The Adrenaline Rush

Moxley also spoke about how he doesn’t wrestle for the fame or the money, he loves the rush from the crowd and the feeling he gets after a great match.

“I’m blessed to be able to make a living, but I don’t do this for money. My goal is not to get more famous. I’ve had a taste of fame and I could take it or leave it. I do this for that feeling at the end of the night when I am all bloody and sweaty thinking, “That was awesome.” That adrenaline rush of being on live TV, telling a story and feeling the fans going on a ride with you is why I do it.’”

A link to the full interview is here.