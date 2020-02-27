Jon Moxley Says Winning AEW Title Will Be A Greater Feeling Than Winning WWE Title

Jon Moxley has a chance to win the AEW World Championship on Saturday at Revolution from Chris Jericho. Moxley recently commented to Sportskeeda that winning the AEW title would be a better feeling than when he won the WWE Championship in 2016.

“This, I feel, will be a far greater feeling,” Moxley said. “You know this is me, on my own, doing things my way. Totally different situation. Not even a comparable situation – as good as a night as that was.”

Under the name Dean Ambrose, he won the WWE title at Money in the Bank 2016. He first won the MITB briefcase and then cashed it in later that night on Seth Rollins who had just defeated Roman Reigns for the belt.

“Chris Jericho is arguably hotter than he’s ever been, and that’s really saying something considering Chris Jericho’s career. I think he’s not just trying to be good every week he’s trying to be the greatest of all time. And like I said I’ve been running through competition; killing dudes – You’re getting the best version of Chris Jericho and the best version of Jon Moxley at the same time and something’s gotta give, somebody’s gotta go down,” Moxley said.

