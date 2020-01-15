Jon Moxley Set To Face Josh Barnett In Bloodsport III Main Event

It has been announced that former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will face All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley at Barnett’s Bloodsport III on April 2.

Barnett made the announcement on his Twitter, writing: “The match you’ve waited for Barnett vs @JonMoxley. Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport III 4/2 from The Cuban Club in Ybor City. Get your tickets now! https://Bloodsport2020.eventbrite.com”

Jon Moxley was scheduled to face Josh Barnett at GCW Bloodsport II held in September 2019, but he was not able to make it to the event due to an MRSA infection in his elbow.

Bloodsport III is set to take place during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa, Florida at The Cuban Club in Ybor City. Tickets can be purchased from this link.

Bloodsport is a shoot-style event with a ring featuring no ropes or turnbuckles. The event is presented as a hybrid between MMA and pro-wrestling with a unique ruleset. The only way to win the match is by KO or submission.

The event, which was created by Game Changer Wrestling in 2018, saw Minoru Suzuki defeat Matt Riddle in the main event. In 2019, Josh Barnett defeated Chris Dickinson in the main event.

Apart from Jon Moxley, Jeff Cobb is also signed for Bloodsport III.

The match you've waited for



Barnett vs @JonMoxley



Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III

4/2 from The Cuban Club in Ybor City



Get your tickets now!https://t.co/yNVJQlmdYM pic.twitter.com/pGuNzd5Gqw — ??? ????????? (@JoshLBarnett) January 14, 2020

Read more: WWE Hall of Famer Has Huge Praise for Jon Moxley/Inner Circle Angle