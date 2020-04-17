Jon Moxley Talks About WWE’s Recent Releases

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has spoken about the recent releases made by WWE, as well as what he and Renee Young have been doing in self-isolation.

Current All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has shared his thoughts on WWE’s recent releases. The company announced several Superstars and backstage personnel have been released and placed on furlough. This decision was made due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Wrestling Observer Live ahead of Wednesday’s Dynamite, Moxley stated how his heart goes out to everyone affected. He explained how he heard the news through the grapevine, admitting that it’s a weird time for everybody. He added how he feels very fortunate at this point in time. Moxley explained how he won’t spend even a single second feeling sorry for himself as he is aware that “I’ve got it pretty good, all things considered.”

Jon Moxley & Renee Young In Self-Isolation

Right now he is stuck in the house with his wife, WWE’s Renee Young. He doesn’t mind, however, as she is his “favorite person to hang out with anyway.”

Breaking down how the couple are spending their time in self-isolation during this time, Moxley shared they are hanging out a lot as well as “getting it on all over the house all day.” They’ve also been watching a lot of movies. Young has also been getting involved with some cooking projects to pass the time.

“So, I’m basically hanging out and having a beautiful woman feed me meals every day. No matter how the World Title match turns out tonight, I feel like a World Champion and I am very blessed at this time.”

Jon Moxley successfully retained his AEW Championship against Jake Hager during this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The two clashed in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred matchup.