Jon Moxley Talks ALL OUT Opponent MJF: “He Definitely Gets ‘It’ and Has Definitely Got ‘It’

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance on the show, including his wife Renee Young’s status, the ALL OUT PPV and his ambition to go for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

“I don’t know if I’m surprised? But yeah there’s definitely like some guys that get it and some guys that don’t” Jon Moxley began on the show, discussing the younger talent in AEW. Moxley would also have some extremely flattering words for his ALL OUT opponent MJF. “Some guys got it and some guys don’t, and he definitely gets it and has definitely got it.”

Moxley would also discuss the opportunity that some of the younger talent in AEW have. With the company appearing on a massive network like TNT, younger stars are getting the chance to ply their trade on a much bigger level than the independent scene that Moxley was part of.

Jon Moxley on MJF

“I’m envious of these guys” Moxley continued. “They’re just…like they get to immediately step onto the national stage, like MJF and some of these younger guys. And they just get to be in this really healthy, fertile environment for creating ideas and learning and getting better. They’re just gonna keep getting better, I mean this is the next generation.”

Jon Moxley would finish by once again praising MJF, before of course stating that he would destroy him on Saturday. “When I’m broken down? That’s gonna be any day now, these guys are gonna be leading the way. He [MJF] talks about that, he’s not joking like he will be one of the guys that leads this company in the future. I’m gonna kick his ass for sure on Saturday, but you know, in the future? He will be one of the guys to lead the company.”

