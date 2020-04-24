Jon Moxley Talks How Christian Got Him A Role In “Cagefighter” Film

Jon Moxley plays the role of Randy Stone in the upcoming film “Cagefighter: Worlds Collide.” The film also stars Chuck Liddell, Christian, Luke Rockhold, Gina Gershon, and more. Moxley’s character is a former pro-wrestler transitioning into MMA. Footage of Moxley from AEW is shown in the film’s trailer.

Moxley spoke with “With Spandex” recently about how Christian got him involved in the film.

“I got a call from Jay Reso, who wrestling fans know as Christian. He was working as an executive producer on the movie,” Moxley said during the interview. “It was very shortly after I had left the previous place, WWE, and was a free agent, and he said they were looking for somebody who was a recognizable pro wrestler who’s available and I had just happened to become available.”

Several big names from the MMA world appear in the film in addition to Rockhold and Liddell. Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Georges St. Pierre, Alexander Gustafsson and Dan Hardy all make cameos.

“From being friends with Christian I knew that he wouldn’t be involved in some real crappy movie, so I just said, ‘Let’s go’ and pretty much jumped in right away,” Moxley continued.

Filming wrapped up last year but it is unclear if a theatrical release will happen. The film will be released on May 16th, 2020 direct to FITE TV for those outside of the United States.

A trailer for the film can be viewed below:

The full interview can be read here.