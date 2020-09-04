Friday, September 4, 2020

Jon Moxley Talks Renee Young’s Status after Leaving WWE

The AEW Champion talks his wife's status after she left WWE recently

By Jake Jeremy
Renee Young
Renee Young's final WWE appearance

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance on the show, including his wife Renee Young’s status, the ALL OUT PPV and his ambition to go for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

“Anything could happen really” Jon Moxley stated on the show, saying that there’s a chance that he and Renee work together again in the future. The couple originally met whilst Moxley was in WWE as Dean Ambrose.

Jon Moxley on Renee Young

“I’ll kind of let her talk when she’s ready. She’s just kind of decompressing right now” Jon Moxley continued. “She came out with me to Jacksonville, as this is easier. With the pay per view and stuff it’s easier than going back and forth, back and forth for a couple of weeks.”

Moxley will of course be defending his AEW Championship this weekend against challenger MJF. Whilst Renee is in the vicinity? This isn’t uncommon. Young previously went to Japan for some of Jon Moxley’s NJPW dates even whilst she was contracted to WWE. So this isn’t an indication that she is joining AEW in any way.

Jon Moxley would finish by saying that Renee is taking time before deciding her next career move. The AEW Champion also revealed that she is getting a ton of offers from companies outside of wrestling, so her options aren’t at all limited.

“She’s on the beach reading a book just relaxing right now. So that’s gonna be good for kind of headspace to figure out where she wants to go next. I’m pretty excited for it. It’s funny because time flies by so fast in WWE. I don’t know if it’s because the schedule or just because it’s just non stop? It feels like it was just yesterday that we met. And I was like, ‘she’s been there eight years!?’ You know? So I was like it’s time to do something new, to try something new. I’ll let her tell more of her story once she kind of decompresses a little bit.”

Where do you think Renee Young will end up next? Do you think she’ll go to AEW with Jon Moxley? Let us know in the comments

