Jon Moxley Talks Who He Wants To Tag With in AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance on the show, including his wife Renee Young’s status, the ALL OUT PPV and his ambition to go for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

During the broadcast Jon Moxley would discuss the AEW Tag Team division; saying how stacked it already is with the likes of FTR, The Young Bucks and Private Party. Moxley would also talk about how he would like to maybe enter the division down the line.

Jon Moxley on AEW Tag Division

“You know I’ve often thought about that actually” Jon Moxley stated on the show. “Because eventually you clear out everybody in the [singles] division, so to speak. And basically [at some point] you’re gonna get knocked off the throne.”

“I would definitely be interested in doing a tag team run like sometime down the line” Jon Moxley continued. “Because I really love [tag wrestling]. I was wrestling a match the other night with me and Darby Allin, and realized I hadn’t had a tag match in a while.”

Moxley elaborated further, saying “I was getting excited, I was like ‘oh I haven’t been a tag match in a while, this is fun.’ I love putting together tag matches, you have double the guys to work with, double the tools to create things.”

Moxley would then talk who he would consider as a tag partner in the company. “I would definitely consider like finding an optimal partner and really making a run in the tag division. Because also? We have such a great tag division. You have guys like The Young Bucks and FTR, and other young guys like Private Party.”

“So we have this amazing tag division. To work with those guys? I’m gonna be working with the best tag teams in the world. Maybe me and Brodie [Lee] could do like a Shield/Wyatt family super team or something? Or maybe like a guy…somebody that would compliment me, you know? A guy like PAC? Or even like a younger guy like a Joey [Janela] or a Darby [Allin]. Something like that?”

Who would you like to see Jon Moxley tag with in AEW? Let us know in the comments