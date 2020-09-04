Friday, September 4, 2020

Jon Moxley Talks Who He Wants To Tag With in AEW

The AEW Champion talks potentially heading down the tag team route later in his career with the company

By Jake Jeremy
Young Bucks and Jon Moxley
Young Bucks and Jon Moxley

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance on the show, including his wife Renee Young’s status, the ALL OUT PPV and his ambition to go for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

During the broadcast Jon Moxley would discuss the AEW Tag Team division; saying how stacked it already is with the likes of FTR, The Young Bucks and Private Party. Moxley would also talk about how he would like to maybe enter the division down the line.

Jon Moxley on AEW Tag Division

- Advertisement -

“You know I’ve often thought about that actually” Jon Moxley stated on the show. “Because eventually you clear out everybody in the [singles] division, so to speak. And basically [at some point] you’re gonna get knocked off the throne.”

“I would definitely be interested in doing a tag team run like sometime down the line” Jon Moxley continued. “Because I really love [tag wrestling]. I was wrestling a match the other night with me and Darby Allin, and realized I hadn’t had a tag match in a while.”

Moxley elaborated further, saying “I was getting excited, I was like ‘oh I haven’t been a tag match in a while, this is fun.’ I love putting together tag matches, you have double the guys to work with, double the tools to create things.”

Moxley would then talk who he would consider as a tag partner in the company. “I would definitely consider like finding an optimal partner and really making a run in the tag division. Because also? We have such a great tag division. You have guys like The Young Bucks and FTR, and other young guys like Private Party.”

“So we have this amazing tag division. To work with those guys? I’m gonna be working with the best tag teams in the world. Maybe me and Brodie [Lee] could do like a Shield/Wyatt family super team or something? Or maybe like a guy…somebody that would compliment me, you know? A guy like PAC? Or even like a younger guy like a Joey [Janela] or a Darby [Allin]. Something like that?”

Who would you like to see Jon Moxley tag with in AEW? Let us know in the comments

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley, AEW World Champion

Trending Articles

AEW

Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Won’t Let ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar Jump To AEW

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. The biggest pro wrestling attraction of the past decade is officially a free...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Comments On Roman Reigns Joining Forces With Paul Heyman

AJ Styles infamously left the Raw roster to get away from Paul Heyman but the ECW founder has since found his way...
Read more
AEW

Bully Ray on Brock Lesnar: “This Is a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity for AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the free agency of Brock Lesnar. It...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/2): MJF Attacks Jon Moxley, Jericho & Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before All Out this Saturday night. Excalibur...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jon Moxley Talks Who He Wants To Tag With in AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

Brodie Lee Says Luke Harper Had A Good Career In WWE

Jonathan Huber is now known as Brodie Lee in AEW. He is the leader of the Dark Order and the new TNT Champion....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more
Wrestling News

Animated Series Based On Rey Mysterio In The Works

It's been a big few months for the Mysterio family. Dominik made his pro-wrestling debut, Rey had his eyeball fully extracted and...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair....
Read more
WWE

Jon Moxley Talks Renee Young’s Status after Leaving WWE

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

AEW Has Surprises In The Works, Creative Changes Coming For The FTW Title?

We have a few more highlights from the media call that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted on Thursday to promote Saturday's AEW...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan On PAC’s AEW Absence, The Extent Of The AEW – NWA Relationship, Cinematic Action At All Out, More

As reported before, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a conference call earlier today with members of the pro wrestling media to promote...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Talks Brock Lesnar Speculation, Which AEW PPV Was Better Than WrestleMania 36, Next AEW TV Show

AEW CEO & President Tony Khan spoke to members of the media earlier today to promote Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view event. Below are...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley Talks ALL OUT Opponent MJF: “He Definitely Gets ‘It’ and Has Definitely Got ‘It’

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his...
Read more
AEW

Bully Ray on Brock Lesnar: “This Is a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity for AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the free agency of Brock Lesnar. It...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Won’t Let ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar Jump To AEW

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. The biggest pro wrestling attraction of the past decade is officially a free...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC