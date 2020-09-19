Jon Moxley To Wrestle At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport PPV

AEW World Champion and IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley, has signed on to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport PPV next month. Moxley had originally been scheduled to face Josh Barnett on the show this spring. That event was canceled due to the global pandemic, however.

The 3rd edition of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is scheduled for October 11th, 2020. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Barnett announced Moxley’s participation in the event in the below Tweet:

Jon Moxley at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

The first Bloodsport event via Game Changer Wrestling took place in 2018. The show was dubbed “Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport” originally and featured the main event of Minoru Suzuki vs Riddle.

The event was changed to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in 2019. Two events were held that year as well. The first event was held in April and had Josh Barnett vs. Minoru Suzuki in the main event. The second event was held on September 14th, 2019 and featured Barnett vs. Chris Dickinson in the main event.

Also announced for the show on October 11th: