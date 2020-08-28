Jon Moxley Tops PWI-500 Rankings

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has selected Jon Moxley as the top wrestler of the year. Moxley unseats his former stablemate in the Shield, Seth Rollins, who topped the list in 2019.

Moxley ranked 20th in 2019 and 106th in 2018.

PWI-500 Top 10 For 2020

Here are the top-10 rankings for this year’s PWI 500:

(Last year’s ranking in parenthesis)

Jon Moxley (20th) Adam Cole (18th) Chris Jericho (Unranked) Drew McIntyre (36th) Tetsuya Naito (25th) Kazuchika Okada (5th) Cody Rhodes (15th) Seth Rollins (1) Kofi Kingston (4) AJ Styles (3)

Since the cover is already making its way around online, no point in waiting any longer: Congratulations to @AEWrestling's @JonMoxley on being the #1 ranked wrestler in this year’s PWI 500! Preorder your print copy now at https://t.co/EuUXs75XJB pic.twitter.com/O0JrkyvJ6U — PWI (@OfficialPWI) August 27, 2020

Previous PWI Top-500 #1 Ranked Wrestlers

Moxley joins a prestigious list of the top wrestlers in the world who have been ranked #1 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated for the year.