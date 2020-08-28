Jon Moxley Tops PWI-500 Rankings

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has selected Jon Moxley as the top wrestler of the year. Moxley unseats his former stablemate in the Shield, Seth Rollins, who topped the list in 2019.
Moxley ranked 20th in 2019 and 106th in 2018.
PWI-500 Top 10 For 2020
- Advertisement -
Here are the top-10 rankings for this year’s PWI 500:
(Last year’s ranking in parenthesis)
- Jon Moxley (20th)
- Adam Cole (18th)
- Chris Jericho (Unranked)
- Drew McIntyre (36th)
- Tetsuya Naito (25th)
- Kazuchika Okada (5th)
- Cody Rhodes (15th)
- Seth Rollins (1)
- Kofi Kingston (4)
- AJ Styles (3)
Previous PWI Top-500 #1 Ranked Wrestlers
Moxley joins a prestigious list of the top wrestlers in the world who have been ranked #1 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated for the year.
- 1991: Hulk Hogan
- 1992: Sting
- 1993: Bret Hart
- 1994: Bret Hart
- 1995: Diesel
- 1996: Shawn Michaels
- 1997: Dean Malenko
- 1998: Steve Austin
- 1999: Steve Austin
- 2000: Triple H
- 2001: Kurt Angle
- 2002: Rob Van Dam
- 2003: Brock Lesnar
- 2004: Chris Benoit
- 2005: Batista
- 2006: John Cena
- 2007: John Cena
- 2008: Randy Orton
- 2009: Triple H
- 2010: AJ Styles
- 2011: The Miz
- 2012: CM Punk
- 2013: John Cena
- 2014: Daniel Bryan
- 2015: Seth Rollins
- 2016: Roman Reigns
- 2017: Kazuchika Okada
- 2018: Kenny Omega
- 2019: Seth Rollins
- 2020: Jon Moxley