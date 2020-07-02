Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Moved To AEW Fight For The Fallen

In a precautionary move, AEW has decided that the scheduled match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage should be slightly delayed.

Moxley was supposed to make his next title defense against Brian Cage as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion next week on night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest.

However, the promotion announced on Wednesday that the match has been moved back until the July 15th episode of Dynamite, which is now being hyped as Fight For The Fallen.

Last week it was revealed that Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19 and since he lives with her, Moxley took a test, but his results came back negative.

Moxley was informed by AEW’s doctor to start isolating himself. The original plan was if Moxley didn’t test positive or show symptoms for the virus, he was set to go ahead with performing for his title match on the July 2nd set of TV tapings. Clearly, that’s not happening.

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Card

FTR and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers & The Butcher & The Blade – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy – Singles Match

SCU vs. The Dark Order – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela – Singles Match

Jon Moxley Shows Off Bruised Tailbone (Photo)