Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Set For AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced the main event for their upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that Jon Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line in his next defense against Eddie Kingston. To add to the bad blood, it will be an I Quit Match.

- Advertisement -

The match booking comes after Kingston attacked Moxley on last week’s episode of Dynamite. Moxley had successfully retained the World Heavyweight Title against Lance Archer.

AEW ended the show with Kingston explaining his actions only for him to continue it on this week’s show. He basically explained that his problem with Moxley comes down to Moxley leaving him behind so he could go work for a sports entertainment company, which is WWE. He noted that he never quit when he lost to Moxley a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite.

AEW announcer Jim Ross mentioned how it was Moxley who demanded to defend his title against Kingston at the pay-per-view.

IT'S OFFICIAL

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear.

It's @MadKing1981 vs. @JonMoxley for the AEW World Championship in an 'I QUIT' MATCH!



WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/cCvFZENXYj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020

DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE

"I'm gonna beat & torture you until I get my friend back or I end you" – @JonMoxley.



WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/QdVTXsiVi7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and has already sold out.

Tournament Finals To Take Place At AEW Full Gear