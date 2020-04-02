Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager Confirmed For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

As expected, Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager has been confirmed by All Elite Wrestling.

The promotion announced on Wednesday night that Moxley will make his next title defense as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion against Hager on the April 15th episode of Dynamite on TNT.

News of this contest was first broken by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross while doing an interview with Dave Meltzer and Jim Valley on Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this week.

Also, the promotion has confirmed that this contest will be an Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match. The bout was taped last week.

This was expected to happen not only due to Ross’ comments but also because Hager has been climbing up the men’s rankings.

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (8-0)

Chris Jericho (0-1) Jake Hager (4-0) (+2) Cody Rhodes (5-1) Kenny Omega (2-0) (+1) Darby Allin (4-2) (previously unranked)

Hager made his AEW in-ring debut against Dustin Rhodes which saw the enforcing for the Inner Circle go over at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL back in February.

As of this writing, no other matches have been announced for this show but that is expected to change as it gets closer.