Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Signed For AEW Dynamite (12/2)

Wrestling won’t have to wait until February’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view to see Kenny Omega do battle with Jon Moxley.

Kenny Omega won the recent World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn a shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Some fans expected this match would headline Revolution, but AEW has announced this match will take place next month on Dynamite instead.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on the December 2nd edition of Dynamite. It is not hyperbole to say this will be the biggest main event in the history of AEW Dynamite. This match could easily headline a PPV.

Moxley and Omega have squared off once before in AEW. Last November at Full Gear, Moxley got the win in an unsanctioned Lights Out match that drew a lot of controversy due to the excessive violence.

ABSOLUTE VIOLENCE from both Omega & Moxley. Was this your match of the night at Full Gear? pic.twitter.com/K5SPCxcDDr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2019

Kenny Omega will be Jon Moxley’s toughest title defense to date. Since parting ways with former tag team partner “Hangman” Page, Omega has been hell bent on proving to fans that he is still the “Best In The World” and capable of the type of matches we saw during his run in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

