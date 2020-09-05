Jon Moxley: “We’ve Thrown The Traditional Rulebook of Television Wrestling Out The Window”

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance on the show, including his wife Renee Young’s status, the ALL OUT PPV and his ambition to go for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

During the broadcast Jon Moxley would discuss the presentation of AEW programming. “I thought it was tremendous” Moxley began, discussing the recent beatdown of Cody Rhodes at the hands of Brodie Lee and The Dark Order.

Jon Moxley on Brodie Lee

“Obviously I’m a huge fan of Brodie Lee, both personally and professionally. It is awesome that you really never know what you’re gonna see on Dynamite. We’ve kind of thrown the traditional rulebook of television wrestling out the window. You’ll see a little bit everything, but anything can happen. Anybody can show up.”

Jon Moxley elaborated further, saying “whether it’s a Thunder Rosa or an Eddie Kingston? At any moment somebody could show up. [You could get ] a match that last 15 minutes and go through the same, basic formula you’ve seen for the last 10-15 years? Or it could just be a hailstorm and over in three minutes. Anything could happen, you know?”

Moxley has made it clear over ever since he left WWE that he wasn’t looking for their style of heavily scripted professional wrestling any longer. With the style of AEW he clearly feels more comfortable, and he finished by expanding on his praise of the Cody/Brodie Lee angle.

“We really opened up the possibilities, and that’s what I really loved about it. Besides from, you know, just the awesome physicality of it? Cody, he’s a guy who stays on the ball and stays motivated. I anticipate when he comes back? He would I assume want to get that one back from Brodie.”

