Jon Moxley: Young Talent In AEW Don’t Know How Good They Have It

Jon Moxley is the top star of All Elite Wrestling, joining the company after working for WWE for almost a decade. As Dean Ambrose, he was also at the top of the game in WWE too and achieved a lot of success.

Moxley has been very vocal about the creative process in WWE and how much frustrated he was with the company regarding this. Especially in the final years of his WWE tenure, Moxley was done with the company’s system and wanted to get out.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Jon Moxley talked about the creative freedom AEW offers its wrestlers. There’s no bookers or writers writing scripts, everyone is allowed to be themselves which means the characters feel more genuine.

“Best thing about AEW is that guys are just allowed to be themselves. You know I don’t have anybody writing scripts for me. I don’t have anybody putting words in my mouth. I don’t have to wonder what my motivations are or be confused about – ‘what are we even doing here? This doesn’t make any sense.’ It’s whatever I want it to be,” said Moxley.

Moxley says that young talent who started wrestling in AEW have no idea how good they have it in the company. He enjoys the fact that others are able to go out and do the same thing as him, be themselves and love what they’re doing. Moxley likens it to being a free wild animal, as opposed to being one put in a cage.

“It’s great for me to watch these young guys especially, that don’t even understand how good they have it. Don’t even understand the opportunity that they have, because they’ve never been put in a cage or put in a box. They’ve only been free wild animals. They don’t even know about captivity yet,” Moxley said.